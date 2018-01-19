Cards fly at Buzanada

CD Buzanada 1 CD Marino 0

OLD friendships and rivalries were renewed last Saturday, but the ref was the busiest person on the pitch.

The first half was goal-less, but it still stirred local-derby emotions, and, on the 45-minute mark, Buzanada’s Pepo was sent off for a second booking.

Team coach Willy Barroso, once attached to Marino in the same role, also saw red after sounding off at the ref.

The player advantage should have worked to Marino’s advantage, but it didn’t last long! Some 20 minutes into the second half, Marino’s Yassine also had to leave the field after a second yellow card.

For all the activity, a 0-0 draw seemed likely, but, with four minutes remaining, Samuel popped up to score the winning goal for the home side.

This Sunday at Noon, Marino have a home game against CD Vera, from Puerto de la Cruz.