Carbon and Coal

Cats Welfare news

These little black beauties are 14 weeks old, and still looking for a loving home. They have been wormed and deflead, and had both sets of injections.

Please remember that all black kittens are neutered and microchipped, free of charge. If you would like to meet them, please send us a Facebook private message. All kittens go for a week’s trial in your home,

Adoptions

We have lots of other adorable kittens available, all waiting to be adopted so that they can start their new lives in special, forever homes!

As well as an abundance of kittens, we have several adult cats who would love to be snuggled up on someone’s sofa today. There are males and females, ranging from 18 months to seven years. All adults are leukaemia negative, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

If you are interested, please contact us via Facebook. Alternatively, ring/WhatsApp Sandra (English, Spanish and German) on 6712 82773 after 6pm, or Sharon (English) on 6625 24006. As previously mentioned, all cats go for a week’s trial, in your home.

Our calendar

Our 2019 calendar is now on sale in our shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur. It costs five euros, and is also available from La Taberna, and Cards and Candles, both on San Blas, as well as Revs Motors, Las Chafiras.

Jigsaws required!

We urgently need jigsaw puzzles to sell in the shop. Please have a dig around at home, and drop them in to us. Can’t get there? Ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he’ll arrange collection.

Shop volunteers needed

We need more volunteers to join our friendly team. The sessions are 10am-2pm and 2-6pm, and two people are on a shift at all times. There are drinks available, and goodies in the fridge!

If you have some free time and would like to help our cause, please send us a private message via Facebook (Cats Welfare Tenerife), call/WhatsApp Sharon on 6625 24006, or pop into the shop.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, sheets, towels, bedding etc. for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10am-6pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he will arrange collection from you.