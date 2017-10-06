Say hello to Caramello

Accion del Sol news

ACCION del Sol has a new resident this week, in the form of a gorgeous, 3½-year-old donkey called Caramello, who was in need of a new home.

He will be a companion for Dougal, our small pony, who lost his best friend, six months ago. Caramello will play a large part in our educational programme, and we are looking for people who may be interested in sponsoring him, in the form of donations, towards his upkeep.

Please do come and visit him, as well as our 200 dogs who are desperately seeking loving, new homes.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol