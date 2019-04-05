Car-thief gang made it easier for Guardia

Guardia Civil agents have smashed a gang of car-thief specialists, after several vehicles had been used in robbery attacks on pharmacies, before being shipped to Morocco.

As well as eight people being arrested and 57 cars recovered, equipment used to falsify number plates was also seized when officers raided a rural farm in Paracuellos del Jaram, a small Madrid town close to the airport.

A spokesperson for the Guardia’s Operation MUTALA said the gang were also accused of robberies with force, in eight pharmacies around the Madrid province.

The investigation began after officers received information from different maritime ports, showing that several vehicles destined for Morocco were all the same model, with different colours and characteristics, but all with the same licence-plate details.

Agents said the ringleader had ordered gang members to steal vehicles of the same make and model, which he and his family had acquired legally, to forge the number plates and chassis numbers with the data of their legal ones.

It is claimed that the man, of Moroccan origin, sent two cars a week to the African continent. And he also employed “specialist” members of his own family to commit the crimes.

Guardia officers said his eldest son stole vehicles, and another managed the falsification of identifying elements, while a third, along with a cousin, stole high-end vehicles to commit robberies with force in pharmacies at weekends.

Once the vehicles had been stolen, and before moving them to Paracuellos del Jarama, they were parked on public roads for a few days to verify that there was no police surveillance on them.

On the day of the raids, 25 vehicles, parked in various Madrid streets, were recovered, with five carrying the same licence plate.