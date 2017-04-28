Car registrations streets ahead now

THE number of vehicle registrations in the South of Tenerife has more than doubled in the last five years.

This has been put down to the economy’s improvement in general, and, above all, excellent tourism figures.

These have continued to grow in the last few years, generating an increase in the car-rental industry and helping the sale of vehicles double.

Five years ago, in the midst of the recession, vehicle registrations reached just 4,920 units between the nine southern municipalities (Arona, Adeje, Granadilla, Guía de Isora, San Miguel, Santiago del Teide, Arico, Fasnia and Vilaflor).

But that total soared to 10,314 units in 2016, which means more than 28 cars were registered each day. And the current trend indicates that the manufacturers’ good run in the South will continue throughout this year.

So far, in the first quarter, which is not usually the most buoyant, the 2,000 registration mark was exceeded by almost 100 more than in the same 2016 period.