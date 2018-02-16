Car limit on over-run island is on the cards

THE Balearic Islands Government has proposed a limit on the number of cars on Formentera, to cope with the tourism surge there.

The draft bill will limit the cars in circulation, and cap the number of rental cars and motorbikes.

Formentera is the smallest island in the group, which means the 50,000 vehicles there stretch its road infrastructure network to the limit. Instead, it is promoting electric cars as a green alternative.

The traffic congestion is worsened by the 1,295 vehicles arriving each day on ferries from nearby island Ibiza, and the port city of Dénia, on the coast of mainland Spain.

Councillor Marc Pons describes the initiative as a “pioneering measure for Spain and Europe”, but he stresses that it will not be extended to other islands.

If approved, it will take effect at the end of this year or the beginning of 2019.