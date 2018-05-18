Captured Brit has so many dodgy IDs

A BRITON, on the run for armed robbery, and known to have at least 75 false identities, has been held on the Costa del Sol.

The unnamed suspect was detained in Marbella on a European Arrest Warrant after being stopped by a Spanish National Police patrol just after 2am.

And when he handed over his fake identification, it soon became clear that he was being hunted by UK investigators.

He had been accused of raiding a series of armoured vehicles, plus possession of illegal weapons and explosives, before vanishing.

The fugitive was cuffed and charged with presenting false documents on the spot. He was said to have offered 500 euros to the officers if they let him go, which resulted in an additional bribery rap.

A judge in Madrid ordered, via video conference, that he be remanded in custody, ahead of extradition proceedings.