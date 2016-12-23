I’m not Captain Calamity, insists calamitous captain

NOT for the first time, a life on the ocean wave simply hasn’t suited “Captain Calamity” because, just 48 hours after setting off to row across the Atlantic Ocean, he and his crew had to be rescued again after he became ill.

The Captain, aka 48-year-old Roy Finlay, and the Orca II catamaran rowers, were airlifted to shore, just 95 miles south of their Gran Canaria departure point, after he complained of kidney problems.

But their misery didn’t end there because they left their passports in the abandoned boat and are now stuck in Spain.

It is the latest in a series of mishaps for Mr Finlay, who was accused of inciting a mutiny during his 1998 trans-Atlantic record attempt.

But he has always denied the crew’s claims that he was idle, that he was drinking … and that he had entertained a prostitute on their boat!

This time, the men were hoping to beat the world record for the fastest crossing of the Atlantic, set in 2011 by a six-man crew in 31 days 23hrs 31mins, aboard a boat designed by Mr Finlay,

Their latest mission began in Gran Canaria’s Puerto de Mogan last Wednesday, but the poor old rescue squad were out in force again on Friday morning.

The passport-less crew were airlifted back to the Canary island from their catamaran, and, said a crew spokesman: “Sadly, the expedition is over. The crew were evacuated from the boat by helicopter and are all now safe on dry land.

“Our next big challenge is working out how to get home without passports.”

Mark Agnew, one of the crew members, who were raising money for the Overcoming MS charity, added: “Safety is always the No.1 concern on expeditions.

“And with one crew member in a seriously-bad way, we had to order an emergency evacuation, barely a few days in. Obviously, I am devastated, but I’m glad everyone is okay.”

Earlier this week, Mr Finlay, a former Royal Navy diver from Bridge of Weir, Renfrewshire, was understood to be resting after spending a few hours in a Gran Canaria hospital.

The 54-year-old was first dubbed “Captain Calamity” in 1998 after his first disastrous attempt to break the rowing record between the Canary Islands and the Caribbean.

That voyage appeared to be going smoothly at first, but when the Atlantic Endeavour crew docked at Cape Verde islands for urgent repairs, 700 miles off the west coast of Africa, the oarsmen called off the attempt following disputes over the execution of the record-attempt.

“Captain Calamity” insisted his crew had, maliciously, concocted the story of his night with a call girl, describing it as lies.

The so-called “mutineers”, who had trained for a year and paid £5,000 of their own money to attempt the row, were accused by the hapless “Captain” of lacking the stomach for the voyage.

In November 2013, he and four crew had to be rescued by helicopter when their £50,000 boat Barracuda lost steering off Gran Canaria during another record-breaking attempt on the Atlantic.

But Mr Finlay hit back at his “Captain Calamity” tag in an interview shortly after the 2013 rescue, saying he missed out on the Atlantic rowing world record by just a day in 2007, and that a boat he designed in 2010 set the world record.

He said then: “I believe that what I did was stick with the original intention, and I kept trying to break this record.

He added: “When I hear this name ‘Captain Calamity’ being used, I think ‘For God’s sake, I designed and built the boat’.

“I also missed the record by a day. How the hell does calamity fit into that? That’s what p*****s me off.”