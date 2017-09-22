Cannabis, by the ton!

MORE than 8,000 cannabis plants were seized as Guardia Civil officers nabbed nine Spanish men on the Costa de la Luz, in Andalucia.

Operation Libreros began when officers were warned about a large greenhouse in a secluded area within a small Cadiz town of the same name, where the cultivation and drying-out of the plants went on.

The area had been rented out for the growing of flowers and vegetables. Instead, though, it was full of marijuana plants, which had shot up to between 1.5-2.5 metres in height.

Entry to the greenhouse had been made difficult, and efforts had been made to hide its contents from public view, with windows and gaps covered by metal plates.

Following initial investigations, Guardia suspicions were confirmed when, after sampling a strong smell of weed in the area, officers went ahead and raided the building.

The thousands of plants had been well-cared-for, with lighting, ventilation and humidity equipment all in place.

Preparation paraphernalia, such as mesh trays for the drying of buds, plus shredders, as well as equipment for weighing and packaging, were also discovered

Two vehicles and every single plant was seized, and all nine men have been imprisoned without bail, following an initial court appearance.