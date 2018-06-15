Cancer Bus thank-you to Oasis Fm Darts League and Hole in the Wall

THIS week, we received a nice “Thank-You” from the Cancer Bus Charity, at Oasis Fm Darts League’s presentation night, for the 1,470 euros raised by the players.

On top of that, the Hole In The Wall charity golf tournament last Thursday (7th June) at Costa Adeje Golf, raised 3,523 euros, also for the same charity, via raffles and auctions at the event… including £500 for an autographed Celtic football shirt.

“I’d like to say a big thank-you to all who contributed to a great day at our annual tournament,” said organiser Fergal Flaherty. “To our family of friends in the Hole in the Wall, who dug deep in their pockets and helped raise over 1,200 euros towards the total.

“To Siroldgolfer Bill, for the great photos; to Europ Foods, Island Beers and VT Management Aberdeen for their contributions; and to Oasis Fm and Canarian Weekly, who have always supported us over the years.”