Canaries top chart for sexual diseases

THE Canary Islands has registered more than 4,000 new cases of HIV since 2000, and these figures have remained stable, compared with previous periods.

However, the National Epidemiological Surveillance Network has detected a increase in sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) such as Syphilis, Gonorrhoea or Chlamydia in Spain, and, more specifically, in the Canaries.

Dermatologist Agustín Viera (pictured), the medical director of Ivalia Dermis, said the increase in recent years was down to “relaxed, sexual habits”.

He added: “Some 41% of adults admit that when they have occasional sex, they do not protect themselves. We perceive a greater use of protection by younger people, but they say this to avoid pregnancies and not to prevent a sexually transmitted disease.”

Doctor Viera also believes that this phenomenon is through the lack of protection, but mainly being unaware that they have contracted a STD because there are no initial symptoms.

“The moment a patient feels a strange discharge, itching, a wart that was not there before, or a wound, he or she must see a doctor,” he said.

He considers that the current system, which requires patients to visit their GP when they notice one of these symptoms, generates a “embarrassment” for them. This results in these patients not seeking medical attention.

To counter that response, Dr Viera is working on an accessibility system, and is establishing areas to treat sexually transmitted diseases.

The LGS-Analysis laboratory has warned that the Canaries is one of the communities declaring more cases of Syphilis, with nearly 12% of victims positive for every 100,000 inhabitants. This figure far exceeds the national average of 4.28%.

Agustín Viera, also offers data on another sexually-transmitted disease, for which the Canaries is above average. That is Gonorrhoea, accounting for 8.23% cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while the national average is 3.84%.

The most lethal STD, with most victims during the Eighties and Nineties, was AIDS, Spain maintaining a rate of over 10% per 100,000 inhabitants. Transmission in men who have sex with men is the most common (51.2%), followed by heterosexual (28.5%) and 4.4% among injecting drug-users.