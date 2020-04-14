VIEW WHOLE
NEWSPAPER
ONLINE

CANARIES NOW HAVE NEARLY SIX TIMES AS MANY RECOVERIES THAN DEATHS

Coronavirus update 8pm 14th April 2020:

Total cases: 1975
New cases: 17
Total recovered: 622
Discharged today: 33
Total deaths: 104
Deaths today: 2
Active cases: 1,249
Patients in follow up: 1,188
Awaiting confirmation: 67

Total infected represents 0.092% of the population, with a rate of 0.917 cases per 1,000 inhabitants.

Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=53535

Posted by on Apr 14 2020. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

LATEST NEWS

Log in | Designed by SortedSites