CANARIES NOW HAVE NEARLY SIX TIMES AS MANY RECOVERIES THAN DEATHS
Coronavirus update 8pm 14th April 2020:
Total cases: 1975
New cases: 17
Total recovered: 622
Discharged today: 33
Total deaths: 104
Deaths today: 2
Active cases: 1,249
Patients in follow up: 1,188
Awaiting confirmation: 67
Total infected represents 0.092% of the population, with a rate of 0.917 cases per 1,000 inhabitants.
Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=53535
Posted by admin on Apr 14 2020. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.