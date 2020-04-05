“CANARIES HEALTH SYSTEM IS COPING WELL”

The director of the Canary Islands Health Service, says that hospitals across the islands are coping with the COVID-19 crisis well, but face their toughest week so far.

He believes that the epidemic will subside if an outbreak doesn’t arise in one of the health centres.

Hospitals are preparing to contain the spike in the number of hospitalized patients, that is expected to peak next week.

As Antonio Olivera explained, measures are being planned to have “more beds and staff available” with which to attend to a possible influx of the critically ill.

However, he clarified that the situation of Canarian hospitals is far from collapse, although they prefer to look at the worst case scenario to face any contingency. “It is well known that the island with the most hospital pressure is Tenerife. Neither Gran Canaria, Lanzarote or La Palma reach the level of Tenerife but, taking this into account, right now all the islands have a good degree of leeway to respond to quite adverse circumstances, “said Olivera.

Regarding the trend of the epidemic, he commented that the maximum peak was reached around March 28th, when 147 positive cases were added in one day.

Although he believes that an indication of the decline of the virus will only be obtained by comparing the number of daily cases with that of discharges, which will grow in the coming days.

“The number of new infected people is decreasing, but if there were to be any outbreak in some overcrowded centre, health centre, or any other type of place where many people come together, that trend could easily change.”

Olivera said that about 850 coronavirus tests are being carried out daily on the islands, which are resulting in between 7 and 8% positives. “Only in the Tenerife metropolitan area is there a waiting list” for the Covid-19 tests, he said.

As for the senior residential homes, he stressed that an inspection process has been deployed to identify risk characteristics early, and try to eliminate them.

Likewise, Olivera believes that prolonging the state of alarm until April 26th will prevent a second-wave of the epidemic that would destroy the efforts made to contain it.