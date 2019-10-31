Canarian chiefs to fund disabled-friendly areas

THE Canarian Government has set aside nearly €750m to make streets and public buildings as disabled-friendly as possible.

All local councils can apply for funding within the next fortnight, and works must be either complete or underway by 15th December this year.

They include actions such as ramps and lifts for public buildings, dropped kerbs at pedestrian crossings, adapted vehicles for public transport or for loaning to disabled residents, disabled toilets, loudspeakers and Braille in hospitals.

They also plan to focus on health centres and other public facilities to help the blind or partially-sighted, as well as handrails on pavements, more disabled parking spaces, and anything else local authorities believe would help their residents.

These can even include signs on the inside of toilet doors reading “way out” for people with dementia, or pedestrian crossings, which beep so that the partially-sighted and blind will be aware of when it is safe for them to step out.

The regional government pot comes to just over €700,000 and grants of between 25% and 50% are available for each project.