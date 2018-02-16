Call to ban kids from bullfights

A UNITED Nations committee has urged Spain to ban under-18s from attending bullfights, or bullfighting schools.

The Rights of the Child committee says children need to be protected from “harmful effects” of the so-called sport.

One committee member said bullfighting constituted a form of “extreme violence”, from which children needed protection.

The panel of independent experts, which monitors minors, said it was concerned about the impact bullfighting could have on youngsters.

Members also told a Spanish delegation that they were anxious about the level of violence in their country’s 55 bullfighting schools.

The delegation was asked whether the Spanish Government had considered banning children from bullfighting schools, and from bullfighting events.

Spanish delegates told the committee that each bullfighting school, and autonomous government, had its own rules governing bullfighting.

The UN committee said its concluding report: “In order to prevent the harmful effects of bullfighting on children, the committee recommends that the state party prohibits the participation of children under 18 years of age, as bullfighters and as spectators, in these events.”