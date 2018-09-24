Calendar launch!

K9 animal news

WE have announced the launch of our 2019 calendar, and have decided to pay homage to the lovely animals adopted from K9 over the years, who now live happy lives in loving homes.

In order to pick which beautiful animals should be featured, we asked our supporters to send in their favourite pictures of their ex-K9 pets. We received loads of submissions, and it was amazing for us to be reminded of how many furry friends we have helped!

We selected a judge to choose 12 lovely animals to be featured in the 12 months of the year, but we couldn’t just include those few. So we have made a collage of most of the entries we received, because they all deserve to be showcased! If you would like to purchase our 2019 calendar for only five euros, please contact us on 6676 38468.

Christmas dinner

Tickets are now available for our annual pre-Christmas dinner and show! The event will be held at the Music Hall Tavern on the 8th December, and includes a three-course meal, drinks, a live show and much more! For more information, contact Lyn on 626344799 or lindamaggs40@gmail.com.

Meet our dogs!

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker, K9 Tenerife and, not forgetting, K9 Tenerife Cats.

Also, to see daily photos of the walks that take place at K9, like the facebook page Voluntarios del Refugio K9.

Ways you can help

If you wish to support K9 animal refuge, and contribute towards the safe rescue and adoption of abandoned dogs and cats, we would be very appreciative.

You can buy our merchandise (T-shirts, vests, key rings, wristbands and more) at K9, sponsor one of our dogs via our website, and donate money via our website, or cash at our refuge. We also welcome donations of food and other items.

Also, you can become a volunteer dog walker by calling us, or simply popping by, during our opening hours. Remember to keep an eye on our website or Facebook page for any fund-raising events which you may like to attend.