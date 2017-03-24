Cable cars set to be back on track

TEIDE’S two cable cars should be back in business this coming Wednesday, following last week’s dramatic break-down, which left 111 sightseers stranded at the top of the mountain overnight.

And while 127 people were rescued on the same Wednesday, the rest were airlifted to safety the following day by three helicopters.

The Swiss manufacturing company has now discovered why the cable-cars’ security system was activated last week, causing the brakes to be applied on both cars.

The cable-car company’s technical team, after analysing the problem which left 238 people trapped between the cable cars and the summit station, revealed that the fault originated in the safety brakes, which led to the system blocking.

The manufacturer’s spokesman said: “What should have been a conventional control stop became a security stop.

“The control stop is meant to slow down the system to check parameters and restarts the cable car in a few seconds, with hardly any delay in the journey.”

He also said that although the system complied “strictly” with all the necessary guidelines and regulations, the configuration had been “reset” so that, in normal circumstances, it will not be activated again.

Teide cable-cars’ braking system configuration is inspected and tested every year by the manufacturer, in addition to its continuous monitoring to detect any anomaly.

Once the readjustment tasks are completed and the smooth operation of the cable car system is certified, the huge tourist attraction will reopen to the public in the next few days.