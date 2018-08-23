Another cable-car fault strands people on Teide

A TOTAL of 34 people were evacuated from their Mount Teide cable car on Saturday morning, an hour after it came to a standstill because of a technical fault.

But a further 120 customers were stranded for another three hours at the top of the Spain’s highest mountain.

Fortunately, there were no casualties, but the management team, who work on this sophisticated system, said the car came to an emergency stop at 10.40am, triggered by a technical fault, which interfered with the safety system.

It was the second cable-car breakdown experienced on Teide, following the March 2017 nightmare, when more than 250 people were involved, 100 of them stranded overnight in freezing conditions at high altitude.

This time, however, a team of workers were able to get the cable car back to the base station platform, using an emergency, manual engine system, which made for a really slow descent.

Meanwhile, the stranded 120, forced to wait for what seemed an eternity, descended in the same tortuous way as the others.

The rescue operation was carried out by Teide cable-car workers, with valuable help from the voluntary Bomberos firefighters consortium.

Technicians from the Suiz-manufactured cable-cars arrived on Monday to revise the entire installation, which was functioning again the following day.