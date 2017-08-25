Buying or renting a car?

SO you’ve made the big move, or you’re what is often termed as being a “Swallow”. You’ll always need the use of a car, so you hire one, right?

As with renting a property, it’s always a good idea, initially, as it gives you a feel of the place in which you are living, and lets you make the decision as to whether, or not, you like it.

You can apply the same principle to a car. You rent for a few weeks, which then turns into months, and, before you know it, you have spent a small fortune – and the thing still isn’t yours!

If you are only using the island as a holiday destination each year for 2-4 weeks, or a little more, then renting is always going to be the best option. Look around and search for the companies with the best offers, and consider the conditions that are always in the small print.

If you own a property here and come whenever you can, perhaps for weeks at a time with the children during school holidays, or long weekends at Christmas and Easter, it is seriously worth considering buying a reliable car.

This would need careful thought, because second-hand cars are not in the same price brackets as the UK. Being an island, demand for new cars is lower, so the second-hand market does not provide you with the massive choice you can enjoy in the UK.

However, if you look for a reputable dealer or garage, you will get a decent deal, and, once paid for, the car is yours whenever you want it. So if parents, family, friends etc want to use your apartment, they, too, can benefit from the use and convenience of a car.

Of course, paperwork is involved; what else would you expect in Spain? A trustworthy dealer will be able to manage this for you, and, more often than not, the transfer of the vehicle into your name is included in the price.

Some people will buy privately which is fine, but, as an individual, you should ensure that the car is debt free, and is ACTUALLY the property of the person who is trying to sell it. As always, buyer beware, as is the case everywhere in the world these days.

If you have any doubts, contact a professional to do this paperwork for you. It will come at a cost, but it will give you peace of mind that all will run smoothly. For the Swallows, it is also a better idea to buy rather than to rent a car, or use taxis for things such as shopping, hospital visits and days out.

A lot of people coming from abroad eg UK, Germany and France, are unaware that the “No Claims” discount they have built up in their country of origin can be used here, in order to achieve a better price on insurance.

Car tax is minimal here, compared with the UK; the cost (dependent on vehicle make, model, engine size and emissions) varies from around 45 euros upwards to around 200 euros for a top-of-the-range, high-end car, which, in this scenario, would be unlikely.

So, if you rent, it’s dead money never to be retrieved, but, if you buy, you will always be able to recoup some of your outlay when you sell, or upgrade. Second-hand cars tend to hold their value a lot better than in the UK. All good points to take into consideration.