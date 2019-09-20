Bus passenger is stabbed in neck

A MAN aged 22 was stabbed in the neck by a knife-wielding attacker, during a fight on a bus last Sunday morning in Adeje.

According to the emergency services’ operator, who received a call just before 6.30am, there was a fight on the bus and the caller requested an ambulance, claiming the injured man needed urgent medical assistance.

The incident happened on Avenida Brusselas, and, when the ambulance arrived, medics attended to the injured man promptly, stabilising him quickly before he was taken to Hospiten Sur for further treatment.

The severity of his wounds meant he was later transferred to the Candelaria Hospital for specialised treatment.

National and Local Police, along with the Guardia Civil, are collaborating in an attempt to resolve the case.