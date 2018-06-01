Bullfighting protesters flood streets of Madrid

THOUSANDS of people invaded the streets of the Madrid last Sunday, protesting against what they believe was animal cruelty in bullfighting.

The demonstration was backed by around 17 animal-rights’ groups, who said around 40,000 had turned out in the Spanish capital to call for an end to the sport.

Those attending rallied under the slogan “Bullfighting is Violence”, and Laura Gonzalo, a spokesperson for the Tauromaquia Es Violencia umbrella group, which organised the march, said bullfighting had no place in the 21st century.

“We are demonstrating because society wants to change,” she said. “We demand courage from politicians; we want them to

The march began at Madrid’s Puerta del Sol, where protesters threw red powder in the air to symbolise the blood of bulls, who die in the sport. And, according to reports, an estimated 20,000 bulls died last year in the ring.

The demonstrators, reportedly, had the support of Spanish celebrities such as actor Emma Ozores and singer Mari de Chambao, together with writer and journalist Pilar Eyre.

Juan Carlos Monedero, co-founder of far-left political party Podemos, also voiced his support and said bullfighting could no longer be considered a part of Spanish culture.

“We do not tolerate someone who mistreats a dog, so why do we tolerate someone mistreating a bull?” he asked.