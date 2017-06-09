Brutal park rape

AN Estonian woman was brutally raped and assaulted in the early hours of last Saturday in Fañabe’s Avenida Jardines del Duque, a large park between hotels and residential buildings.

The attack was so severe that the 30-year-old was found unconscious. She had received several blows to different parts of her body, but mainly to her face and one eye.

She was transferred by ambulance to hospital, where a forensic doctor examined her, and sent her for surgery. The woman was said to be stable the following night.

A large area of the park was sealed off while the National Police forensic unit conducted a walk-through inspection, photographing the crime scene and collecting various items of evidence.

The National Judicial Police and the Woman and Family unit have taken charge of the investigation. So far, though, there are no suspects,