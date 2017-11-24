Let your broker advise you!

NOWADAYS, comparison web sites are a very popular choice for anyone searching for insurance. But is that really the best way forward?

Sure, if you are buying only on price, maybe that’s good for you, but if you want to find something that is not only a good price, but also a good product that will provide the right cover, and is tailored to your exact needs, then a comparison site might not be the best idea.

The policies on comparison sites are normally quite generic, only offering the basics of cover, and do not take into consideration your personal circumstances. They may have a high excess when you make a claim, for example, so, in the end, you are not really saving money. So what’s the answer?

The simple answer is to use a professional, dedicated broker with whom you can sit down for a face-to-face conversation, when they will give you unbiased advice on the best product/cover to meet your personal requirements.

Liberty Seguros has an extensive network of over 300 brokers who are trained and very experienced to offer the friendly, expert advice that you deserve. In almost all cases, they will speak your language, too.

So, to sum up, what are the advantages of using a broker?

You don’t pay any more for using a broker; their services are free, and they’ll give you the best deal possible

They will give you the best options for the cover you need

They will find the right product for you. They will also be able to tell you if you’re already covered by your existing insurance policies, so you don’t overlap, and they will often get you a better deal

If the unexpected happens and you need to make a claim, your broker will take care of the whole claim for you. They have their own claims department who specialise in this area, and will ensure everything is handled as smoothly as possible

You can be sure of professional and unbiased advice

With insurance, not only for car and home, but also life, pet, business, commercial, leisure, public liability and personal injury, Liberty Seguros is considered the expat’s No.1 choice in Spain. To find out more, or to receive a no-obligation quote, visit www.libertyexpatriates.es

To find out the location of your nearest broker, simply call 91 342 25 49.