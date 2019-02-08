Briton held as Guardia seize 2,500 Viagra pills

A BRITISH man has been arrested, and 30 other people investigated, as Mallorca’s Guardia Civil cracked a huge, dodgy, supply chain of the sex drug Viagra.

Guardia officers seized 2,500 doses of the prohibited,

sex-enhancement drugs, having raided 50 establishments on the Balearic island.

Those involved were accused of “crimes against public health”, after police seized 15 toilet-vending machines used to sell the sex enhancer.

The drug haul was seized as part of Operation Foxtier, which focused on the Calvia and Palma Nova towns, near British party hotspot Magaluf.

The pills are a natural substitute for Viagra, labelled with names such as “Boner Gold” and “Maxx Blue” which, a Guardia video shows, were to be sold for €5 a pill.

Also, on the “Maxx Blue” packet in the video, the “Wolfberry extract”, known as Goji berry, can be seen listed as one of the ingredients.

Boxes appeared to show the logo of sexual-products’ company Naughty Originals, which also sells sex toys, furry handcuffs and “flashing, LED boobie lights”.

According to Companies House, the adult company, founded in 1998, is based in Central London, near Russell Square, and its director is David Wills.

Despite its apparent involvement in the Viagra delivery, Naughty Originals was previously categorised as dormant, a company which has had “no ‘significant transactions in the financial year”.

Its last balance sheet, in 2016, showed net assets of just £100.

The substances seized by police are banned by the Spanish Agency of Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), yet the drugs contain ‘sildenafil’, the same active ingredient as Viagra, which is not approved by AEMPS for public sale.

Guardia officers also seized over €2,000 in cash, as well as documents relating to other Mallorcan establishments.