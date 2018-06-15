British fugitive caught between good and bad

A BRITISH gangster, who went on the run throughout Spain, has taunted investigators by shooting a video guide, showing how to flee the country.

Convicted drug-dealer Sam Walker, 35, who has committed more than 100 crimes, is wanted after skipping a court appearance for driving without a licence.

His crime list includes jail terms for offences ranging from possession of counterfeit cash, to threatening police officers. And he once hit the headlines over alleged threats to Chelsea FC midfielder Ross Barkley.

He was, previously, a member of a mob in his native Liverpool, selling heroin and crack cocaine.

Now, though, he has now reached Sierra Leone, in West Africa, after clocking up more than 7,000km during his epic escape from justice.

He posted a clip shortly after arriving in Freetown, the capital, where he claims to have met the country’s Vice-President, Mohammed Juldeh Jalloh.

He also boasted: “Better luck trying to catch me when I go out of the country next time, Merseyside Police.”

A police official later pointed out that he is, in fact, wanted by detectives in Cheshire.

The footage is titled “How to get out of UK when your [sic] wanted by police. Can’t use an airport coz they will nick you.”

It shows Walker flying to Belgium in a private plane, before taking a “little 14-hour boat trip” to Morocco.

Between these ventures, he is believed to have flown to Portugal, from where he hitch-hiked through southern Spain.

He then embarked on a three-day drive across the Sahara Desert, Mauritania and Senegal, before taking another boat, to Freetown from Guinea.

Walker claimed to be in Sierra Leone, where his grandfather was born, to help distribute charity donations sent from the UK.

He insisted: “I was in a Catch-22. I had to fulfil my promise to the people in the slums, knowing full well that when I am caught, I will get the maximum sentence of four months in jail, plus two months for missing my court date.

“But to me, the people were more important. The court date could wait. Sometimes in life, you have to do the wrong thing in the eyes of the law, in order to do the right thing.”

He also claims to have spent thousands on installing freshwater pipes in the city’s slums after seeing “men, women and children dying”.

He added: “I have not just woken up and changed overnight. I am still the same person, and I still do what I do. I know, when I come back to the UK, I will be arrested at the airport and put straight in jail.

“I can deal with that, knowing that I have fulfilled my promise to the people in the slums, by giving them a container full of toys, clothes and food.

“And I’ve given them fresh, clean water, so no man, woman or child ever have to risk their lives by drinking dirty, sewage-water again.”