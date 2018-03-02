Brit found hanging after a big bust-up with his girlfriend

A BRITISH tourist, who had threatened to commit suicide on a number of occasions, hanged himself after a row with his girlfriend during their “make or break” holiday in Fuerteventura, an inquest heard.

Nick Crook, 47, returned to his hotel room after his partner, Vanessa Grant, said she was leaving him.

It followed an argument between them about him not socialising with other holiday-makers. The father-of-three was thought to have left the door of their room open deliberately, in the hope of being found in time.

But, the inquest was told, he was already dead by the time Miss Grant arrived back, three hours later.

Mr Crook, who had split up with his wife, Nicola, in 2005, began a relationship with Miss Grant last year. But in the days leading up the holiday, he had told his family the romance was in trouble.

He was a recycling plant foreman, and had been described by his family as an “an amazing friend to everyone”.

The tragedy occurred after the father, from Brittania in Bacup, Lancs, and Miss Grant, booked into the Caleta Playa Apartments in May last year.

His family later had to launch a fund-raising campaign to raise the £5,000 cost of bringing his body home.

Miss Grant told the Burnley hearing: “Nick and I had been in a relationship for a few months. We had gone on holiday, and on that day he was quite vacant. We had met some other couples and I was telling him that he needed to be more sociable.”

She added: “After that, we went back to the room. We argued, and I told him that when we got back home, I was leaving him.

“He told me he was going to hang himself, but I wasn’t aware of the other occasions.

“We went down to the bar and Nick said, ‘You don’t love me’. At about 8.30pm he left and I went for a drink with one of the other couples. I got back to the hotel room at about 11pm.

“As I approached the room, the patio doors were open, the lights were on and he was very visible. I ran down to reception and one of the other couples tried to see if he was breathing. But there was nothing there.”

His former wife told the inquest she was stunned when she found out about his death.”I spoke to him on the Saturday before he went on holiday,” she said.

“We were on the phone for about 45 minutes, and he went on about how bad the relationship had been. He said that it was a ‘make or break’ holiday.

“I just couldn’t understand what happened. Knowing Nick as well as I knew him, and how much he adored his daughters, I don’t believe that he intended to die on that day.”

She added: “On one occasion after our break-up in 2005, when I was away on holiday with friends, he left a rope at the top of the stairs and told me he was going to hang himself.”

Coroner Richard Taylor, recording a conclusion of death by hanging, said: “I have the background of someone who reacts in certain ways on occasions.

“His former wife tells me that, in 2005, there were three overdoses. But he always wanted to be found, and accepted that it was for attention.

“Two years after that, there was an incident saying he was going to hang himself and left a rope on the stairs. But he never did.

“On this occasion there was an argument and he said he was going to hang himself. But I have insufficient evidence to clearly state what his intention was. I could not be sure that his intention was to end his life.”

