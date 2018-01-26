No more bridge of sighs!

WORK on the new Los Cristianos bridge, in Avenida Chayofita, will start during the next week or so, and will replace the two existing bridges,

One of the bridges will be demolished shortly, because of its unsafe design and structure, while the other is old and needs to be renovated fully.

An Arona Council statement says that although the work will begin shortly, the bridges will be taken down separately because it believes it is important not to leave a heavy, populated area without a safe crossing.

The bridge is being built at a nearby warehouse, and, once installed, the second one will then be demolished.

The new construction will have total accessibility for people with reduced mobility, thanks to its wheelchair-friendly design. And the structure will be the same height as the local Jesús Domínguez sports complex.

Arona Mayor Jose Julian Mena has already made a visit to the area, to evaluate the situation.