Brexit ‘Impasse’ warning dragging GBP/EUR down

THE pound has been on a rollercoaster ride over recent weeks, with steady gains against the euro and US dollar, giving way to heavy losses because of Brexit anxieties.

Overall, the GBP/EUR exchange rate has remained at 1.11 euros over the last fortnight. The pairing rose to 1.12, but lost this on a fresh, Brexit scare.

The situation has been better in the US, with the GBP/USD exchange rate rising from $1.29 to $1.31. As with the GBP/EUR rate, the pound hit a temporary high of $1.32.

Brexit has been in the spotlight over the past couple of weeks, with optimism and pessimism about the UK’s exit from the EU causing pound gains and losses against the euro and US dollar. Hopes (and the pound) initially rose, when EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier suggested concluding Brexit talks by November.

However, the gloss came off and the pound fell, after an EU summit in Salzburg, as Theresa May’s “Chequers plan” for Brexit was rejected by EU leaders. The PM cemented the pound’s fall from grace, when she announced that Brexit talks had hit “an impasse”.

The euro fell against the pound because of slowing Eurozone inflation and continued caution from the European Central Bank (ECB), before rising after the Salzburg summit.

For US dollar traders, the increasingly-acrimonious, US-China trading relationship hit the headlines, with both nations introducing new tariffs against each other. The US dollar fluctuated against the pound, as economists speculated about the potential damage done to US consumers and businesses.

The next two weeks will have limited pound-influencing news; the latest major UK data were today’s GDP stats. These might boost demand for pound sterling, should they show a forecast-matching acceleration in economic growth levels.

Beyond this, next week’s UK PMI figures could also affect the pound; a services-sector slowdown might devalue sterling. The latest high-impact, Eurozone data were today’s inflation-rate estimates, and these could raise euro demand if they show a forecast-matching rise.

Further ahead, Monday’s Eurozone unemployment rate reading might push the euro higher against the pound, if it shows a surprise reduction.

US news included Wednesday’s Federal Reserve interest-rate decision. Fed officials might boost the dollar, if they hike interest rates from 2% to 2.25%. The US dollar could also rise against the pound on next Friday’s jobs-market data, which is expected to show a lower unemployment rate.

