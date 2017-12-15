Bremainers’ complainers!

A GROUP campaigning for Britain to remain in the EU is outraged at Prime Minister Theresa May’s supposed Phase One agreement on Brexit.

Bremain in Spain, which also aims to protect the rights of British migrants living and working in Spain, has delivered a scathing response to Number 10 Downing Street.

In 2016, a total of 296,000 British citizens had been living in Spain for more than 12 months, according to the Instituto Nacional de Estadistica (INE).

This group is thought to be the largest, single group of UK citizens living in another European country.

Sue Wilson, Chair of Bremain in Spain, said: “We did not anticipate that the EU would recommend moving to Phase Two of the negotiations at this stage; not when there are so many unresolved citizens’ rights issues.

“Rather than resolve these outstanding issues, both sides have clearly agreed to lower the bar as to what constitutes ‘sufficient progress’.”

The rights of British citizens abroad, and those of EU residents in the UK, were supposed to be one of three separation issues agreed upon before proceeding to Phase Two, alongside that of the Divorce Bill and the UK’s EU borders.

However, while a divorce bill has been agreed, and assurances given on Northern Ireland, no such guarantees have been given on citizens’ rights or on the future of Gibraltar’s border.

Bremain in Spain members are concerned that, as the UK moves into the second phase, citizens’ rights will be forgotten in the desperation to negotiate a trade deal.

Sue Wilson queried: “If the outstanding issues could not be resolved when we were supposedly one of only three priorities, what chance is there when we are one of many more?

“Yet again, our security has been sacrificed for the sake of the security of May and her Government.

“I can assure you that British citizens in the EU are not celebrating or grateful, but more fearful than ever of being thrown under the Brexit bus.”

She added: “We will continue to fight to protect ourselves in the best way possible, by fighting to remain in the EU.”

And though Theresa May’s UK Government may celebrate advancing to Phase Two as a major success, the future of British citizens in the EU remains as uncertain as ever.