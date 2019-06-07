Breast-cancer drug may give sufferers an extra 2½ years
A DRUG, which keeps metastatic breast cancer in check and provides patients with nearly 2½ years’ grace before resistance sets in, has been developed in Spain, and is now on the market.
Until now, women with breast cancer, with positive hormone receptors that had spread, were given a hormonal treatment which would keep the disease controlled for an average of a year, after which the tumour would become immune to it, normally with fatal results.
But 400 Spanish women with an HER-positive strain of breast cancer, which had returned and spread, have been taking Abemaciclib, along with the standard hormonal treatment, via clinical trials, and are responding well, says the research team.
The drug, sold under the Verzenios brand name, stops the cancer progressing for an average of 28.2 months, according to the Lilly Foundation.
The group developed it, with the help of the GEICAM Group of cancer researchers, along with Madrid’s Gregorio Marañón hospital oncology department.
Dr Miguel Martín Jiménez, head of the latter, said to be one of the top experts in their research area by Nabil Daoud, of the pharmaceutical company involved, has reported an excellent response rate.
Work has been ongoing, on creating a drug to “turn metastatic breast cancer into a chronic condition,” rather than a death sentence, since 2002, says the Lilly Foundation.
Dr Martín Jiménez Verzenios said: “It is very well tolerated, with very few side-effects, and controls the disease in a way never seen before.”
He said it supposes a before and after in stage VI breast cancer, providing an injection of optimism for patients.
Dr Eva Ciruelos of the medical oncology service at Madrid’s 12 de Octubre University Hospital, and deputy chairwoman of the SOLTI breast cancer research group, said around 30,000 women were diagnosed in Spain every year with breast cancer, but only 8% of women diagnosed for the first time would go on to develop a metastasis, which the situation was not very frequent.
Of these 8% of 30,000, some 70% will be found to be affected with the subtype known as “Luminal”, with positive hormone receptors.
Dr Ciruelos says the next step is to see whether Abemaciclib offers any benefits to early-stage breast cancer, to make the drug more specific to individual patients, subtypes and stages of the disease, identify different aspects of it, and searching for different tumour markers to work out what to do when treatment fails.
Ongoing research into the drug may, the team say, lead to it being a permanent, lifelong treatment for metastatic breast cancer, to provide more than 28.2 months of life, and quality of life, before the disease starts to progress again.
The Lilly Foundation wants to see if it can be adapted for use in other types of tumour, and even whether it could, somehow, “penetrate into the brain”.
Abemaciclib in pill format has been available on prescription since the beginning of May and is said to be “very comfortable to take, with few, if any, adverse effects”.
Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=47991
