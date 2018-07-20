Branch kills boy, four

A BOY aged four, was involved in a tragic, freak accident, when strong winds blew off a branch of a palm tree, which fell on top of the youngster, causing his death.

The incident happened on Tuesday at around midday, when the small child was at a Gran Canaria summer camp, operated from the Chan Sanchez de Ingenio primary school in La Capellania.

The tree, part of a group, situated on the school’s playground, was pruned in December by tree surgeons, who gave it the all-clear.

La Capellania Council, which admitted that another child had been injured during the incident, called for two days of mourning throughout the municipality.