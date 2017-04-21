Brakes applied to car-theft trio

UNIPOL, the Local Police special branch, have arrested two women and a man, all with a criminal records, for stealing valuables from cars parked at the Mirador, a popular Las Teresitas look-out point.

Officers, who learned of numerous tourists’ rental cars being broken into there, were also given descriptions of the suspects.

They set up a surveillance and succeeded in arresting the trio – the women, aged 40 and 33, and the 54-year-old man – with various stolen items, including: a credit card, cash from different countries, a mobile phone, a camera lens, and a wallet.

The man also tried to hide the pair of scissors he was carrying.