Little boy needs a home!

Cats Welfare news

This gorgeous, eight-week-old boy is looking for a loving family. He is very friendly, and will have his first injections soon. If you would like to meet him, please contact Elena at Don Perro vets, Las Chafiras, on 922 735824.

Our shop

We are on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino), and open every day of the year, from 10am-6pm. Apart from our spectacular range of designer clothes, we can supply just about anything for anyone.

This includes jewellery, quality golf clubs, electrical goods, hundreds of books by popular authors, and beautiful children’s clothes and toys, all donated by our generous customers, who always have our cats’ welfare in mind!

We always need good quality clothes and books, as well as other items in excellent condition. We also welcome food, litter, sheets, towels, bedding etc. for the cats and kittens in our care.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he will arrange collection from you.

Adoptions

If you adopt a second kitten, it will be neutered and microchipped, free of charge. Also, it will be wormed and deflead, and be given its first kitten injections. This applies to ALL black kittens, not just the second.

We also have lots of other adorable kittens available, all waiting to be adopted so that they can start their new lives in special, loving homes! As well as kittens, we have several adult cats available, male and female, ranging from 18 months to seven years. All adults are leukaemia negative, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

If you are interested, please contact us via Facebook, or ring/WhatsApp Sandra (English, Spanish and German) on 6712 82773 after 6pm, or Sharon (English) on 6625 24006. All cats and kittens are adopted on a week’s trial, in your home.

Donations

We rely on the generosity of our supporters, and all donations are gratefully received. For further details, please check our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com

Fostering

We are in urgent need of people, in their own homes, to bottle-feed kittens. No experience is needed, and we will supply all the milk – and support! Please message us on Facebook, if you think you can help.