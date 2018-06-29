Boy, 15, involved in horrific gang-bang!

POLICE detained three men and a 15-year-old boy, after charging them with sexual assaulting a drunken girl aged 16.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in Gran Canaria, near a popular tourist resort in the South. And it is understood that the girl, who had been drinking heavily, of her own volition, was raped by all four.

To add insult to injury, the shocking episode was recorded on a mobile phone by at least two of the gang members.

All four spent Tuesday night in a cell at the National Police headquarters, in San Bartolommeo de Tirajana.

But the teenager, who has had a troubled family life, is well-known to the cops as a result.

He appeared before a juvenile court on Wednesday and was sent to a Las Palmas centre for errant minors.

The previous night, on-duty police had growing concerns after hearing the gang celebrating their gang-bang in the cell. They appeared happy with their achievement, calling themselves the New Manada or Wolfpack.

That particular gang, comprising five men, are making headlines in this newspaper again this week, following a similar incident at the 2016 Navarra bull-running festival.