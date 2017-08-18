Bordering on the ridiculous

IF you are considering a business investment, you won’t go far wrong by looking at the international border-control industry.

Europe spent 17bn euros on halting immigration from 2014 to 2016, according to a report by the British think-tank Overseas Development Institute (ODI).

For ODI managing director Marta Foresti, the main change in strategy arising from the immigration crisis of 2015, when a million would-be refugees entered Europe, is purely down to economics.

“This is true in terms of surveillance and the creation of border fences, and in terms of aid to countries of origin,” said Foresti.

And, as a case in point, he admitted that the budget of European Union border agency Frontex has rocketed, from just six million euros in 2005 to 254m in 2017.

And it has been predicted that the global, border-security industry will be worth 50bn euros in 2022

Theodore Baird, University of Amsterdam researcher, has noted in an article that the control of European borders has become more restrictive, militarised and “deadly” since the 1990s.

He writes: “A European market has grown up to support this restrictive regime, driven by a number of companies that participate in the design, production and supply of security technologies and border surveillance.”

Corporate giants such as Ericsson, Airbus, German conglomerate Siemens, Italy’s Leonardo S.p.A. (formerly Finmeccanica), and British firm G4S, as well as Spain’s Indra and Thales, don’t just provide tools and offer services to European Union states and agencies.

They also participate as experts in drawing-up EU reports on the future of the security industry. The Security for Sale investigation, carried out by 22 European journalists in 11 countries, notes that security companies make 30bn euros per year in the EU, with Indra and Airbus among the top 10 recipients of European security funds.

“There are different forms of privatisation in terms of migration material, and, obviously, outsourcing is linked with budgetary concerns,” said Yves Pascoau, Director of Migration and Mobility Policies at the European Policy Centre, which is a Brussels-based think-tank.

The walls that separate Spain’s North African exclaves of Ceuta and Melilla from Morocco cost 72m euros from 2005 to 2013, according to Amnesty International.

“In France, for example, private firms have taken over visa-processing because the companies are faster in collecting applications, which streamlines the process,” said Pascoau.

Sub-contracting and outsourcing are common practices in the business world, but there are serious issues when it comes to applying these methods to immigration.

Angolan citizen Jimmy Mubenga died in 2010 when security agents, with private firm G4S, wrestled him to the ground after he protested while boarding a British Airways flight during deportation proceedings.

That tragic episode, recalled by France’s Claire Rodier in her 2013 book Xénophobie Business, exemplifies the dilemma of privatising immigration services. The cause of death of Mubenga, who, according to witnesses, suffocated, was never established by authorities.

G4S subsequently lost its security contract, but no one was disciplined, work practices were not changed, and another company took on the unpleasant but lucrative role.

In Spain last year, Air Europa lost a contract in which it repatriated undocumented migrants in what were dubbed the “flights of shame”.

Evelop Airlines, Orbest, and Air Nostrum went on to bid against each other to deliver the service, which also includes providing transfers of those migrants within Spain. It will be worth 11m euros over 18 months.