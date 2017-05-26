Zero booze limit for drivers draws closer

SPAIN’S traffic authorities are considering reducing the alcohol limit to zero for new and young drivers, and for those who do so professionally, including road-haulage and cabbies.

New drivers of any age could be affected by the new ‘zero’ rule, although it is largely aimed at younger adults.

Gregorio Serrano, General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) chief, said: “I believe the move will remove potential killers from Spain’s roads, and the zero rule already applies in some countries.

Already in Spain, the drink-drive alcohol limit is one of the lowest in Europe: under a small glass of wine on a full stomach for a woman of average build.

But even after the recent, much-publicised, deaths of three cyclists in the Valencia province of Olivas, reports have continued to flood in of drivers caught between three and six times over the limit.

Yet none of those caught so far or reported, is a new driver, young or a professional. In fact, the woman who killed those three members of Jávea’s triathlon team in Alicante is aged 28.

At present, the alcohol limit of 0.25 milligrams per litre of breath – barely a small glass of wine – is reduced by 40% for new and professional drivers, to 0.15.

This is less than half a glass of wine, so there is no point in there being a limit because, effectively, it means that even a couple of mouthfuls of an alcoholic drink would render a driver illegal, thus precluding him or her from even ordering a glass.

Drink-drivers, and those on drugs who re-offend will lose their licence altogether following medical checks, stressed Serrano.

“People who drink and drive persistently do not have an ‘awareness problem’; they know they’re not supposed to do it. What they have is a drink problem.”

In Spain, teenagers have to be at least 18 before starting to learn to drive.. And, until passing their test, they are not allowed behind the wheel, even off-road, except in a driving-school car with a registered instructor.

Many Spanish adults do not start learning until they are in their early twenties, usually waiting until they have finished university. And a “young driver’”for insurance purposes is considered to be aged 26 or under.