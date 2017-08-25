Boothen pile on power

BOOTHEN are the ones to watch as they power their way up the league, this time with a resounding 8-0 win away in San Blas.

Sam, for The Tavern A, took the only two legs of the evening for his side, and this success leaves Boothen just two points from the summit, with games in hand.

The Pub were back on form, with Grizzly hitting a maximum and Sam throwing some excellent darts, only to see Andy, from Pas O Nadas A, hit a 180 and then snatch the trebles, to record a 4-4 draw, which ended their run of four defeats.

Spear Chuckers entertained Emerald Lounge in the valley, and, following close games in a brilliant atmosphere, they emerged 6-2 winners.

Picasso’s held their nerve in the last game in a close-fought match at home against Palms Pool Bar as they came out on the right side of a 5-3 scoreline thanks to Per and his finishing.

Waterfall travelled to Scruffy Macs, but, despite Sue’s team playing out of their skin, they lost 5-3. Steve hit the highest score of the night with three treble 19s for a 171. Barry and Georgina also did the visitors proud. The result leaves Scruffy Macs just five points off the top, with games in hand.

Current league leaders Gaffers took a trip to Ourplace Playboys with a four-man team, including debutant Andy, who scored a 90 finish, only to be outdone by Terry’s 93 check-out. But the points were shared as Gaffers nicked the 701 game.

Sandy’s took a two-point lead at the top of Division 2 with a runaway 8-0 win at home against Ourplace Playgirls, for whom Tracey and Shar took the only leg in the doubles.

Legends, chasing all the way, secured their latest victory, at home against Loch Inn B, who went down 6-2.

The Red Devils recorded the same score against Marilyn’s A, who, though beaten, carried on and took the trebles.

Another trebles’ victory gave Bar Leones a 5-3 win over Nutty Nautas in a fantastic night of fun and laughter in Parque de la Reina, while Andrea Payne was magnificent in the doubles for Nauta Nomads.

Her team-mates followed Andrea’s example by winning the trebles to claim a well-deserved 4-4 draw against Pas O Nadas B.

Clouseaus welcomed Lady Macs, and, again, a 4-4 draw was the final result, Steve scoring a 171 in the doubles, and Mrs Brown will have been proud again because Ami was the star of the night… until 15-year-old sister Sade hit a fabulous 57 finish in the last game to share the points.

A superb night and great banter was reported at Marilyn’s, where the B team were beaten by the narrowest of margins, Naughty Nautas claiming the 701 game and a 5-3 win.

Good luck to all players in the trebles’ competitions tonight (Friday).