Book & Comic Fair is the pride of Adeje

ADEJE’S popular Book & Comic Fair, being staged over the weekend, will be held in the car-park of the town’s School of Music and Dance, as in previous years.

This is the event’s 16th year, hosted by the local council, and

it starts today (Friday), until Sunday. The aim is to promote locally-based authors, as well as encourage the written word for everyone.

Councillor Juan Desiderio Afonso Ruiz, in charge of the library department, said: “Last year, we included ‘Comic’ in the title and the event. And, by doing so, we were able to further promote the value and the fun of reading.

“We also offer a space to booksellers, which is a platform for authors to promote new works and generate new relationships with books, and the world of literature, for the public.”

In recent years, the council has invited locally-based foreign writers to take part. And last year, as a result of the Fair, a group of English-language authors have formed a creative group, dedicated to supporting and encouraging writing and publishing.

Author Joe Cawley (More Ketchup Than Salsa) says: “The Adeje Book and Comic fair provides a great opportunity for local authors to talk with readers. They can also promote their own work, as well as providing advice and encouragement to those with a burning desire to write their own books.”

Tomorrow (Saturday), many English-language authors will be on hand to meet and greet readers. They will also take part in a round-table discussion on self-publishing, the use of social media to promote work, and how authors need to separate fact from fiction in writing.

As well as Joe Cawley, other authors attending include Gemma Metcalfe, Lee Bullen, Richard Attree, Bradley Chermside and Helen Gilbert.

During the three-day event, four new Spanish books will be launched. There will also be a number of exhibitions, and a talk, delivered by Adeje writer Covadonga González Fierro, on Sunday in the Canarian library, at 6pm.

For children, there are story-telling sessions and visual shows, and, in addition, there is a workshop on La Gomera’s whistling language, as well as musical performances throughout the weekend.