No bones about it, Joel’s Street-wise!

AN Apple iphone was used to video a live ITV interview between Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield, in This Morning’s London studio, and married couple Joel David and Maureen Seaberg at their Pebble Beach home on Amarilla Golf.

They are the longest-serving TV extras in the history of television broadcasting the world over – and in Coronation Street, the longest-running Soap!

Joel and Maureen, who have appeared in the Street for 43 years, were on one of their regular eight-day “commutes” to the island (they spend 4-5 weeks in the UK and one in Tenerife).

Joel, more popularly-known as a brilliant keyboard musician and singer-songwriter, enjoyed a hit record many years ago with a song called Old Bones, which is still requested on radio programmes.

Though he’s nearly 70, his latest album Lucy’s Moon has reached No.34 in the global Reverbnation/Spotify charts.

He used to pack them in at the Aries Bar, on Pebble Beach, every month or so, and he is still in big demand around the UK.