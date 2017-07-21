Bomberos boost by Scout group

TENERIFE Scout Group enjoyed an excellent fund-raiser at Dylan’s Bar recently, bringing in a total of 690 euros.

Adeje’s voluntary fire-fighting force, the Bomberos Voluntarios, received 350 euros at a presentation (pictured), with the remainder going towards group funds.

Group Scout leader Steve Leisel said: “We would like to thank everyone involved with raising this money – Dylan, for the use of his bar, all local businesses which donated raffle prizes, the leaders, kids and families, the public and the Bomberos, who came for a few hours with their fire-engine.”

He added: “We all had fun on the day, including a few wet leaders, and it was great to see the fire-engine roll up. The Bomberos made a big impression on everyone when we visited their Adeje headquarters recently, and they do a fantastic job.”