BoE and ECB in the spotlight

PARTWAY through July, the pound tumbled to an eight-month low against the euro, with GBP/EUR sliding from 1.1432 euros to 1.1123. While the pound has briefly pushed above 1.12 euros a couple of times in recent weeks, GBP has failed to sustain any momentum.

EUR/GBP, on the other hand, has been moving between £0.8830 and £0.8990, while EUR/USD surged all the way to a 2½-year high of $1.1767, in the wake of the last Federal Reserve interest-rate decision.

Sliding UK inflation led many to bet that the Bank of England (BoE) would keep interest rates on hold for the foreseeable future, and those expectations have left the pound pressured over the last couple of weeks.

Other UK data has also failed to offer GBP any encouragement, with the UK economy growing by just 0.3% in the second quarter, and retail spending slumping.

Rumours of infighting in the Tory government, and conflicting commentary on the subject of a transitory deal for the UK once it Brexits, are another reason the pound has, so far, been unable to move away from its recent, eight-month low against the euro.

The euro, meanwhile, was bolstered by the European Central Bank’s (ECB) intention to discuss winding down quantitative easing in the autumn.

EUR gains were also the result of the US dollar tumbling in the face of falling Federal Reserve interest-rate-hike bets. The Fed adopted a cautious stance on the subject of domestic inflation at July’s gathering, an attitude which left the odds of a third-rate adjustment taking place in 2017 in doubt.

Additionally, questions about President Donald Trump’s ability to successfully introduce his planned spending and tax adjustments have further limited USD exchange rates, helping the euro strengthen in the process.

Over the next couple of weeks, developments in Brexit negotiations will remain a driver of the GBP/EUR exchange rate. Indications that negotiations are progressing well would be pound-supportive, while further signs of discord could send GBP/EUR to new lows.

This week, the biggest cause of pound movement is likely to be the Bank of England’s interest-rate announcement. If the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is more split than previously on the subject of when interest rates should rise, it could give the pound a serious shot in the arm.

However, if the number of members of the MPC voting for an immediate interest-rate adjustment has fallen in light of the decline in UK inflation, GBP exchange rates are liable to slide.

