Blues snookered by pink

CD Marino 0 CD Tenerife B 2

LIMITED friendlies, and a host of new faces, left CD Marino with a steep learning curve as they lost their opening league game against CD Tenerife B, their pink-shirted rivals.

There were plenty of encouraging signs, but even with sharper finishing they would have struggled to beat goalkeeper Angel Galván, who was on top form.

Juanma nearly had a dream start to his Marino career as he burst through on goal, but Galván raced out to claim the ball.

The Tenerife side had grown up together through the youth ranks, and their understanding showed when Marwan turned his defender and laid the ball off to Giovanni, who snatched a sixth-minute lead.

Marino tried to shrug off the setback, with Diego testing Galván, and Pedro slicing a shot over the bar. Speedy Tanzanian winger Faradi was always a threat for Tenerife, and a moment of trickery ended with his shot passing the wrong side of a post.

Surprisingly, water breaks are uncommon in Tenerife, but the noon kick-off left players feeling like toast under a grill, and the ref allowed a water top-up after 30 minutes of each half.

Javi Saavedra returned refreshed and nearly squeezed in an equaliser from an acute angle. Faradi let rip with a long shot, but though the power was there, it lacked accuracy.

Fran Delgado and Pedro took advantage of a sluggish Tenerife defence before the ball squirmed out of play. And at the other end, Giovanni closed the half with a shot that Petar stood tall to block.

Josue, who fancied his chances as the game restarted, looked good for a clear shot on goal before Javi Saavedra robbed him with a well-timed tackle.

Javi carried on his good work for Marino with a through-ball to Zeben, which was cleared hastily by the visitors. And home hopes were raised when Zeban put the ball in the Tenerife net a few minutes later, only for an offside call to spoil his big moment.

Galván was the hero for any high balls, plucking them out with ease. And he took one ball straight off the head of Carlos Saavedra.

Tenerife, who had slackened off, were aware that they had to up the tempo to ensure the points. Marwan looked odds-on to get the clincher, but Petar had other ideas and spread himself to deny the striker.

With 15 minutes left, Giovanni spotted another half-chance and was bearing down on Petar in the home goal.

The keeper stretched to block the high shot, but the ball rebounded and Giovanni reacted quickly to head the ball past him and shut the door on any home recovery.

Marino will improve as the new players bed-in, while Tenerife B look sure to be among the pace-setters in their Tercera Division group.