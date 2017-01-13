B blond … be bold

By Carl from Robot

So you want to be blonde? You fancy going a little lighter? You want to be dramatic? There are so many ways of going blonde that the choice can be a little confusing.

The easiest way is to use foils to create a natural, or striking, shade. This is the most-durable blonde as you are not colouring all the hair, so there is less regrowth.

Hi-lites can blend with your natural colour to enhance it, or turn you platinum blonde, after a few hours in the salon.

Total colouration is easily the world’s most favourite salon colour, but it has a higher upkeep due to the 5-6 week regrowth. This method completely covers your natural colour, not giving multi-tonal effects as hi-lites do.

With a tint, you can lift your shade, easily, from a light-brown to blonde. Any darker, naturally, and you may need to use bleach.

Everyone cringes at this word, but bleach is never the culprit of dry, damaged hair – only the misuse of it, or improper home care afterwards.

We, at Robot, can add our Olaplex treatment to guard against damage, leaving your hair as though it has never been touched by colour when lightening it.

Blondes come in so many varying shades, from ice-whites to steely-greys, and honey beiges to golden hues.

Your stylist will suggest the shade that combines well with your colouring. Don’t try to recreate blondes at home, as shop-bought products rarely have the strength to create true tones. They don’t know your underlying natural colour, so can’t create the blonde you require.

Being blonde shouldn’t be a chore. Ask your stylist to create your perfect shade.