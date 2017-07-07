Second blaze fuels more Huelva fears

AROUND 500 people have been evacuated in Huelva, Andalucia, following a new forest wildfire, just as firefighters had taken control of the existing blaze, which began a fortnight ago.

The new fire, coupled with strong winds, has spread over the El Campinillo area, forcing residents there and people living in Bellavista to abandon their homes.

Spanish emergency services, called out on Monday afternoon, have been battling since then to control the fire.

Sixty firefighters and eight fire engines were deployed to the area, as well as nine planes.

The fire comes after the initial one threatened to reduce to ashes the Doñana National Park, on the other side of Huelva.

But that blaze, which devastated the coastal forest around Moguer, Mazagon and Matalscañas, including a section of Doñana National Park, is under control, and police are probing how it started.

More than 200 firefighters were able to tame the blaze after the wind and temperature dropped, and all three epicentres have now been contained, although there are still some flames.

Doñana director Juan Pedro Castellano, said: “The National Park is now safe, and only a small portion was affected.”

But he confirmed that much of the natural park, a pine forest that served as a buffer to its northern edge, has disappeared.

The damaged area comprises sandy, pine forest mainly, and emergency services said the current situation could be considered a triumph, given the early panic.

That’s when 50,000 people were trapped in Matalscañas, and strong winds fanned the flames relentlessly.

Among the 2,000 local residents evacuated over that weekend, some 500 remain in temporary accommodation in Moguer and nearby Almonte.

The original blaze erupted at 9.30pm on Saturday, 24th June, in an agricultural area of Moguer containing many plastic greenhouses. And investigators suspect that it was caused by “the hand of man”.

Andalucia President Susana Diaz said that detectives and forest fire specialists would work “to the limit” to find out how it started.