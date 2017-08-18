Black cats

Cats Welfare news

IT’S a problem shared everywhere, and certainly, here in Tenerife, black cats are hard to rehome. Through no fault of their own, sometimes it’s down to age-old superstition, but also people tend to choose “prettier” coloured cats.

Either way, here are a few reasons why you should own a black cat. Black cats were worshipped in ancient Egypt; owning one was thought to bring good luck. Black goes with everything, and they won’t clash with your decor, or what you’re wearing!

Most black cats are not actually black at all, but a mix of all sorts of dark colours. Look at a black cat in the sun, and you’ll see a variety of shades. There are many famous black cats, such as Salem from Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Binx from Hocus Pocus and Isis from Star Trek.

Because they’re so beautiful, they photograph amazingly. All you have to do is put them in a good light, and watch their features really show.

They’re exotic: black cats are described as “sleek”, and look like miniature panthers. They’re healthy: research has shown that their black coats have evolved, separately, many times in different species, indicating dark fur as being a survival benefit, meaning that black cats are more resistant to diseases.

But, simply, the best reason to adopt a black cat is because they are the least likely to be adopted. At Cat’s Welfare, if you adopt two kittens together, the kitten injection, microchip and neutering is FREE for the second kitten. Adopt a black kitten, or two, and both kittens receive the above, FOR FREE.

Louie

He dreams of finding a loving home where he can sleep on a warm bed, have regular meals and someone who will stroke his head and keep him safe.

He is a gentle, four-month-old male and has been castrated, vaccinated and microchipped. He is mainly black, but has a cheeky bit of white, and an unusual brown bit on his head. He is very friendly, and loves other cats and playing games.

Adoption is free

Contact us via our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com or ring/whatsapp Maria (English) on 6466 29129, seven days a week 9-6pm, or Sandra (Spanish and German) after 6pm on 6712 82773. All kittens go on a week’s trial, so you can be sure you’ve made the right decision.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, sheets, towels, bedding etc for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop.

Items in good condition can be dropped into the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm, Saturdays 10-4pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you.