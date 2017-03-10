The big stage beckons

Ladies football

EGATESA Granadilla Tenerife will be looking to hit top form on Sunday when they host Fundacion Albacete at noon in El Medano.

The season is entering a crucial stage, and the big derby game with La Laguna’s Tacuense has been confirmed for Saturday, 25th March at 5pm in CD Tenerife’s Heliodoro stadium in Santa Cruz.

Home performances have been the key to a winning season in Spain’s Premier League, and it has brought recognition to individual players.

Keeper Noelia Ramos has been invited to the Spain Under-19 training camp from 13-15th March to continue her international career.

The club are already selling tickets for the derby in Santa Cruz, which will be the biggest stage either team have played on. And they are determined to get several thousand fans in to establish a record.

Prices range from one euro to five euros for the best seats, the money going to the Caja Siete charitable foundation.

Meanwhile, the focus is on Sunday.