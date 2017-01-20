Big thanks to The Cube

Live Arico news

WE had an excellent afternoon last Saturday at The Cube, in Pueblo Canario, raising 522 euros. Many thanks to organiser Derek Lynes, and entertainers Chris James, Suzie Moore, Justin Shaun, Annie Feather, Jon Paul and Trent Walking.

And a big pat on the back to hard-working Carol and all the staff.

There were super raffle prizes, donated by the British Sausage and Burger Company, Samantha Talamantes, Mark Thornton, Jill Clark, Reef Fish and Chips, Sky Bar, Cindy Howells, Jon Paul and Sharon Edens. Thanks to all of you.

Dog of the week

Badu is a six-year-old Yorkie mix, desperately in need of his own home. Could this be you? For more information, call Sue on 629 388 102

Live Arico shops

San Eugenio: Opposite Hotel La Nina, at las Carabelas, near Amandas Bar. Open, Monday-Saturday, 10am to 4pm, and now Sundays

Los Cristianos: Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and playpark. Open daily, 10am to 4pm

Golf del Sur: Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open, Monday-Friday, 10am to 6pm; Saturday, 10 to 4pm; Sunday, 10am to 3pm

Don’t throw it away

Call us on 629 388 102 because we can sell it to help the dogs.