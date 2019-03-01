Benidorm knife Brits stab four club-goers

TWO young Brits were arrested in Benidorm last Sunday night after four people were stabbed during a fight, which had spilled on to the street from a club on the resort’s main strip.

The shocking incident, at around 10.30, saw the pair, aged 20 and 21, knife the club-goers, leaving them “in a serious condition”.

Two of the victims are believed to be working at the popular bar, on Calle Mallorca. The suspects were set to appear at a private court hearing earlier this week.

The National Police said: “Two people, workers at the place where the incident happened, suffered what appeared to be stab wounds.”

Benidorm Holidays Ltd wrote on social media: “At this time, Benidorm Strip has been closed and sealed off, due to a serious stabbing attack.”

The company later added: “At this time there has been no confirmed deaths as yet, and the main Strip is no longer sealed off. But people are still seriously hurt.”

One witness said: “I was here tonight and seeing it all was horrific.”