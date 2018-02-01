Belgian Property Fair success

PREMIER Properties Tenerife attended, from 20th-21st January, their first overseas Property Fair in Waregem, Belgium.

The Real Estate Fair Spain Expofair takes place three times a year, and is aimed at those who plan to acquire a second property in Spain as an investment, or just to spend their holidays here, as well as those who already own or live here, who are seeking some advice in a variety of property-related issues.

There were approximately 30 exhibitors at the Fair, with over 2,000 visitors, each exhibitor specialising in a particular region in Spain, or a particular type of property, which makes the Spain Expofair unique.

Premier Properties Tenerife were the only representatives for Tenerife, and we had an overwhelming response! Miryoku Van Winckel is Flemish, and our youngest team member.

She was able to explain to the attendees, in great detail, all the benefits, (which you and I now take for granted!) of owning property here in Tenerife, and elaborated on the different areas, the various tourism opportunities, imparting a wealth of knowledge about the fabulous property market.

Miryoku was well prepared for the event, with a huge variety of posters, leaflets, business cards and brochures, and she charmed the thousands of visitors at the Fair.

She imparted knowledge about the purchasing process here in Tenerife, including how we guide our clients through the purchasing experience, every step of the way, from obtaining NIE numbers with them, assisting with the opening of bank accounts, arranging necessary translations, the preparation of legal documents, and, of course, how we spend time with them, finding their dream home, here in the sun!

Visitors from all of Belgium attended the two-day Fair in Waregem, and Miryoku was able to impress them with her knowledge of the vast array of properties which Premier Properties Tenerife have available.

We have properties ranging from studio apartments, penthouses, duplex properties, fincas and villas, in an array of differing locations from beachfront to mountainside, touristic areas to tranquil retreats, and all for purchase at fantastic prices.

Miryoku was kept very busy, with a constant stream of clients wishing to make arrangements for viewings and appointments with her, to come to Tenerife throughout the coming year.

This was the first of the overseas events being scheduled by Premier Properties Tenerife for 2018. Forthcoming events will be held in Italy, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Keep an eye on our website for full details of upcoming dates. https://www.premierpropertiestenerife.com/en/