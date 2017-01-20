Beauty is more than skin deep

THOUSANDS of people have been booted off the exclusive dating site BeautifulPeople.com because they have not taken good enough care of their once-stunning looks.

The unique site, which boasts more than 850,000 members in over 100 countries, vets applicants by asking existing members to rate their photos.

Beautiful hopefuls who secure a majority of positive votes are accepted, but those with a majority of negative votes are rejected from the site.

And now, it’s getting even tougher for the beauties because the site’s creators are forcing members to fight for their places again … and, rejecting them, cold-heartedly, if they don’t make the cut.

More than 120,000 members, who had failed to upload recent photos, were required to do so to access the site. They were then moved back to the rating stage.

Some 37% of those failed to be voted back in, and, sadly for them, are no longer part of “Beautiful” set.

Among the top reasons given for eviction were: gaining weight, losing hair and failing to maintain high, grooming standards.

“Ageing gracefully” was another factor for their rejection,

and 11,345 UK members were dumped, unceremoniously – the second-highest eviction rate.

Tops were the US contingent, with 12,134 failing to maintain the standards required to make the grade.

The site has always carried out an annual members’ cull, year, and 2016 saw the worst-ever, with a record 45,000 voted out.

Greg Hodge, global MD of BeautifulPeople.com said: “We need to make sure that the community’s high standards are upheld because, otherwise, we risk alienating our entire, exclusively-beautiful member base.

“If people on the site let themselves go, we need to let them go. And our members demand as much.

“Removing members for this reason is the most difficult part of the business, which may seem harsh, but it is a necessary evil.”

He added: “Our speciality, our niche, is beautiful people, and we need to maintain that standard.”